Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Veritiv worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTV opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

