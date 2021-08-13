Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Sells $782,118.12 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 178,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 158,248 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

