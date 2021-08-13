Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

