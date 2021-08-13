Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

