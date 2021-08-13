Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 854,800 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $156,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,373,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.