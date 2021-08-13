Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 835,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,573,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 4.63% of Lydall as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.50 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.