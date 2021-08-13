Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,931 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health comprises 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 3.51% of Magellan Health worth $86,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

