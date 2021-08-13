Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,931 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health comprises 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 3.51% of Magellan Health worth $86,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $9,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. 844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
