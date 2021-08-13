Versor Investments LP Buys 133,478 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,478 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 3.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $94,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

