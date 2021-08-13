Versor Investments LP Buys 5,816 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,368. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

