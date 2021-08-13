Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,552,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,376,000. Sykes Enterprises comprises 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 3.90% of Sykes Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $26,278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,611. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

