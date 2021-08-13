Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,796,596 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,796,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,687,000. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up 3.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.19% of Weingarten Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of WRI remained flat at $$31.44 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.