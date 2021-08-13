Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $114.10. 184,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,589. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

