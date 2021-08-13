Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,247 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,412. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

