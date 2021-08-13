Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.85. 63,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.