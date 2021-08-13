Versor Investments LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 493.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.30. 201,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,479. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

