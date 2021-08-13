Versor Investments LP Has $76.46 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,643 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 2.7% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Xilinx worth $76,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Xilinx by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.45. 88,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,354. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

