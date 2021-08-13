Versor Investments LP Has $97.39 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,175 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 3.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.22% of IHS Markit worth $97,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

NYSE INFO traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $119.42. 35,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

