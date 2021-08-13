Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $123.06. 120,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

