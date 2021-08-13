Versor Investments LP Invests $1.19 Million in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.05% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 14,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

