Versor Investments LP Invests $1.68 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XOG traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

