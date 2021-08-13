Versor Investments LP Invests $1.74 Million in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNR. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 16,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,342. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

