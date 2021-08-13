Versor Investments LP Invests $17.40 Million in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 2.74% of Century Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

