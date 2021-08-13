Versor Investments LP Invests $55.38 Million in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,706,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,384,000. Meridian Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 5.15% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

