Versor Investments LP Invests $64.75 Million in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,119,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,754,000. Raven Industries accounts for 2.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.12% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,545. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.67.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

