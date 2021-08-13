Versor Investments LP Invests $75.10 Million in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,668,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,097,000. Core-Mark makes up about 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 3.69% of Core-Mark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $30,704,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.39. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

