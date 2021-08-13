Versor Investments LP Invests $77.86 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,861,000. Domtar accounts for about 2.7% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.82% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Domtar by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,816,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

UFS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. 11,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

