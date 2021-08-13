Versor Investments LP Invests $78.79 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,773,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,788,000. Cadence Bancorporation comprises 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 3.03% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 19,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.