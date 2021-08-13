Versor Investments LP Invests $84.57 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,411,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,570,000. Sterling Bancorp accounts for 3.0% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 1.77% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,073. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.