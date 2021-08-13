Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186,553 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 1.30% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $50,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $64,582,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after buying an additional 70,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,954,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

AJRD stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,010. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

