Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164,608 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.90% of PNM Resources worth $37,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

