Versor Investments LP Makes New $16.04 Million Investment in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,610,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.96% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DSSI remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

