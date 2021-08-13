Versor Investments LP Makes New $97.37 Million Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,343,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,370,000. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.31% of Cimarex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 13,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.