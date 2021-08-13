Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,720,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,688,000. Nuance Communications accounts for 3.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.60% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after buying an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,151. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. 36,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,484. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,741.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $55.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

