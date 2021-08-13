Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,914,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,953,000. VEREIT makes up about 3.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.84% of VEREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VER stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 92,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,958. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

