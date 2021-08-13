Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 29,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.09 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

