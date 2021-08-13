Versor Investments LP Purchases 270,371 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,371 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Slack Technologies worth $72,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WORK remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

