Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,884,058 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,884,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,639,000. Flagstar Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 3.57% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $49.48. 5,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

