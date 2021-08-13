Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank makes up 1.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 6.20% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $52,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

