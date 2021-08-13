Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.12. 7,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

