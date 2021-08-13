Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,404,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 31,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
