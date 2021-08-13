Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,404,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 31,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

