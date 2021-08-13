Versor Investments LP Sells 274,763 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,763 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 2.36% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 14,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,956. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

