Versor Investments LP Sells 592 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

