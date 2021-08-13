Versor Investments LP Takes $56.36 Million Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 763,737 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,364,000. U.S. Concrete accounts for 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 4.50% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $142,823 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

