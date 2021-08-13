Versor Investments LP Takes $72.64 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,367,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,643,000. Ferro makes up about 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 4.08% of Ferro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,011. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

