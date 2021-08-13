Versor Investments LP Takes $78.17 Million Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,007,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,167,000. Knoll accounts for approximately 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 6.08% of Knoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knoll by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 261,327 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,242,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knoll stock remained flat at $$25.04 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

