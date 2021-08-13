Versor Investments LP Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,754,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 3.29% of New Senior Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

NYSE SNR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. 28,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

