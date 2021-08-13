Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $42.92 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $42.92 million and $1.13 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,716.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.40 or 0.06948113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00385982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.21 or 0.01362655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00134252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00566998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00347249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00300464 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,320,647 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.