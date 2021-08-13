Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 3.6% on Strong Earnings

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares rose 3.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 6,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,404,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.57 million, a P/E ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.