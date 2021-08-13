Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viad in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE VVI opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.