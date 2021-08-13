Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

VIAV opened at $15.82 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

